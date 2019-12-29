US: Military strikes target militia in deadly Iraq attack that killed US contractor

FILE – In this June 3, 2011, file photo, the Pentagon is seen from air from Air Force One. The House has passed its annual defense policy measure, which combines a $738 billion Pentagon price tag with legislation to provide federal employees with 12 weeks of paid parental leave. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. says it has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for an attack that killed an American contractor.

Defense Department official Jonathan Hoffman says U.S. forces conducted “precision defensive strikes” against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia. The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq.

Hoffman said the strikes carried out by the United States will limit the group’s ability to carry out future attacks on Americans and their Iraqi government allies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

