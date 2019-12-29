US: Military strikes target militia in deadly Iraq attack that killed US contractor

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. says it has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for an attack that killed an American contractor.
Defense Department official Jonathan Hoffman says U.S. forces conducted “precision defensive strikes” against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia. The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq.
Hoffman said the strikes carried out by the United States will limit the group’s ability to carry out future attacks on Americans and their Iraqi government allies.
