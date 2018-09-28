UPDATE: Pilot safely ejected from military plane crash in South Carolina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities say the pilot safely ejected from a military plane that crashed in Beaufort County early Friday afternoon.

According to officials with the U.S. Marine Corps, an F-35B crashed around 11:45 a.m. The jet was flown by a pilot with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the crash occurred near Grays Hill Boat Landing in a “rural area” near a marsh.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the single-seat aircraft. The pilot has been transported to a medical facility and is being evaluated for injuries.

No other injuries have been reported and the scene is secure.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. on Little Barnwell Island. Authorities urge residents to avoid the area as Marines and local authorities evaluate the scene.

The crash site is located approximately four miles from the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort located on Geiger Boulevard.

Rep. Mark Sanford weighed in about the crash on Twitter, saying, “Glad to hear reports that pilot ejected safely… but a reminder of the ways in which our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line daily.”

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.