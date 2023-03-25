ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who was electrocuted by powerlines in northwest Abilene has been identified.

Family members say Paul McBurney was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was electrocuted outside his home on the 1100 block of Plaza Street just before 11:00 a.m. Friday.

First responders arrived on scene and began giving CPR to McBurney, who they found lying on the ground near the powerlines.

Police say McBurney was installing a flag pole in his yard, which fell onto the power lines, causing the electrocution.

Scanner traffic indicated the line that electrocuted him was charged with 7,000 volts.

