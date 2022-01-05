UPDATE: Cottonwood woman accused of forgery charges, bond set at over $300K

UPDATE:

Correction issued at 5:05 p.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Cottonwood woman charged with 36 counts of forgery has a bond of more than $300,000. The amount the suspect, Julie Forehand, 42, allegedly forged from Cottonwood-based company Allied Fences Co is unknown at this time.

WDHN spoke to a source at Allied Fences Co. on Wednesday, and they chose to not disclose the amount that was allegedly forged from Forehand.

Forehand’s bond is set at $360,000 for forgery, $10,000 for theft of property, and $6,000 for tampering with evidence, for a bond totaling $376,000.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.

UPDATE:

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Cottonwood woman who is accused of 36 counts of forgery, among other charges, allegedly committed those crimes at Allied Fences Co, according to a source at the company.

Julie Forehand, 42, is charged with 36 charges of forgery, one charge for theft of property, and one charge of tampering with evidence. She is facing 38 charges in total.

Forehand is currently in the Houston County Jail with a bond set at $370,000.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.

ORIGINAL:

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Cottonwood woman is accused of 36 counts of forgery after stealing from a Wiregrass business, according to a press release.

Houston County Sheriff’s say they investigated an employee who was stealing from a local business on Cottonwood Road, which led to the arrest of Julie Forehand, 42.

She is accused with 36 charges of forgery, one charge for theft of property, and one charge for tampering with evidence.

Forehand’s bond is set at $360,000 for forgery, $10,000 for theft of property, and $6,000 for tampering with evidence, for a bond totaling $376,000.

This is an ongoing case. Stay with WDHN News for updates.