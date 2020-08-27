Unrest in Minneapolis after rumors of police shooting

Groups of people are looting multiple stores in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Wednesday night (8/26). This happened after a homicide suspect took his own life on Nicollet Mall, according to Minneapolis police.

Social media posts show images of people damaging items in a Target as well as broken windows of surrounding stores. Haskell’s liquor store and the Medical Arts building also appear to have been looted.

According to Metro Transit, light rail service is not going past U.S. Bank Stadium due to the police activity downtown. Trains and buses will not be serving the area until further notice.

In the aftermath of the man’s death, people gathered around the scene and rumors spread on social media that the man was shot by police.

Minneapolis police held a press conference and shared video of the incident from a city surveillance camera which appears to show the suspect in the homicide shooting himself.

The suspect was being followed by police in connection to a deadly shooting that happened just hours before at a parking ramp downtown.

Gov. Tim Walz called for an end to the unrest Wednesday night, saying he has deployed the Minnesota State Patrol to the city to help quell tensions.