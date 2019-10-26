United Airlines unveils new ‘Star Wars’ themed plane

United Airlines is showing off the force with its “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” collaboration.

The new design is part of a joint effort the airline announced Friday to promote the upcoming Star Wars film.

Notice the imagery of famous Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-Wing and Tie Fighter Starships. A large Lightsaber is on the plane’s tail.

United says customers will be able to fly in the custom plane next month.

The airline says it will also offer Star Wars-themed amenity kits and characters of the film will help in its in-flight safety demonstration video.