United Airlines unveils new ‘Star Wars’ themed plane

Top Stories

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

United Airlines is showing off the force with its “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” collaboration.

The new design is part of a joint effort the airline announced Friday to promote the upcoming Star Wars film.

Notice the imagery of famous Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-Wing and Tie Fighter Starships. A large Lightsaber is on the plane’s tail.

United says customers will be able to fly in the custom plane next month.

The airline says it will also offer Star Wars-themed amenity kits and characters of the film will help in its in-flight safety demonstration video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories