PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unearthed casket was found with a man’s body inside near Harrisburg, Oregon, on Thursday, Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said they received a report of a “suspicious wooden box” at a cemetery on Powerline Road.

When investigators arrived, authorities said they found the hand-built casket near a tree at the cemetery. Officials reportedly opened the casket and found a deceased man inside.

LCSO said the body did not appear to have any trauma. They are now trying to identify the man.

Officials said the unidentified man was between 30-60 years old, 5’10” tall and weighed 350 pounds. He is described as a white man with brown and gray hair, along with a healed surgery scar on his lower back. Further, officials say the man wears shoes that are size 10.5.

According to LCSO, the cemetery’s Board of Directors didn’t know why the casket was left there as no burials were scheduled.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Division (541) 967-3950.