DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Daytona Beach police say they are “drawing a hard line in the sand” against antisemitism after propaganda was spread outside the Daytona 500 Saturday.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that one group displayed antisemitic messages on the pedestrian bridge outside the Daytona International Speedway while the race was in progress. According to police, the groups were trying to bait officers into violating their First Amendment rights in hopes of suing local police departments.

Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement that the Daytona Police Department will be investigating the spread of propaganda in this city.

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and all those who are affected by hate and discrimination, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Daytona Beach remains an inclusive destination for all,” he said.

Young asked community members to throw out any propaganda they may have received and encouraged civilians to contact them.

“Detectives have been tirelessly working to put an end to this unacceptable behavior,” the chief said.

He asked anyone who had video evidence or information related to the propaganda to email Daytona Beach Police Sergeant Tim Ehrenkaufer at EhrenkauferTim@dbpd.us.

Ormond Beach police also opened their own investigation after propaganda was spread in their community as well.