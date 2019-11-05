U.S unemployment hits lowest rate since 1969

WASHINGTON (AP) In September, the U.S. economy added 136,000 jobs.

The gain lowered the unemployment rate to 3.5% which is the lowest it’s reached in 50 years.

The drop also suggested rising caution among employers.”The September jobs report sent some conflicting signals, but the big picture remains one of a labor market – and an economy – whose growth is downshifting but not collapsing,” said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan Chase.



Investors appeared pleased that the jobs report at least suggested that the economy remains resilient for now.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 200 points in mid-day trading.

