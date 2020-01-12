U.S. soldier from Illinois killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

AURORA, Ill. (WGNTV) — A 21-year-old Aurora man has been identified as one of the U.S. soldiers killed Saturday by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Miguel Villalon was in a vehicle that was struck by an IED in the Kandahar providence.

The City of Aurora said Villalon was an East Aurora High School graduate and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Villalon is the second Chicago area service member to die overseas in the last week. On Sunday, 23-year-old Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest was killed during an attack in Kenya.

Aurora released the following statement as they mourn the loss of Villalon:

“Our prayers and condolences are with the Villalon family during this tragic time,” said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin, a veteran of the United States Army. “Miguel was a young soldier with dreams for the future and a desire to make a difference in the world today. Much like all of us who have left from our hometown of Aurora to serve our country, our goal is to do our job well and return to our family and friends. Sadly, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice as he protected our freedom from the front lines. The City of Lights shines much dimmer because of this loss. We’ll stand with his family and provide support. Godspeed, young soldier.” CITY OF AURORA

