Two arrested after flag burning near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says two people were arrested during a Fourth of July flag-burning incident on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House.

The arrests were made about two hours before President Donald Trump paid tribute to the U.S. military during a speech at the Lincoln Memorial. The Secret Service said one person was arrested for felony assault on a police officer and malicious burning.

The other was arrested for hindering a police investigation and resisting arrest. Neither individual was identified.

It is not illegal to burn a U.S. flag, but the Secret Service says the burning occurred beyond the limits of a permit issued by the National Park Service.

Two uniformed Secret Service officers suffered minor injuries while attempting to make the arrests.

