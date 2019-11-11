Turtles with swastikas painted on shells removed from Washington State park

National

by: Matt Knight

Posted: / Updated:

RENTON, Wash. (KCPQ) – Two turtles with swastikas painted on their shells have been removed from Lake Washington at Gene Coulon Park.

According to the Renton Police Department, the turtles will be rehabbed and their shells will be conditioned to remove the paint.

The species of turtles is not native to Lake Washington, so someone had to have put them there, police said.

The disturbing paint job on the non-native turtles prompted a protest at the park Saturday, with people holding posters asking others to respect wildlife.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories