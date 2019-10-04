Turtle found off Florida coast after eating 104 pieces of plastic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) – A shocking photo has gone viral after a baby turtle was found to have eaten over 100 pieces of plastic.

The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton shared the photo of the turtle and the tiny pieces of plastic found inside the animal on its Facebook page.

Not such a happy #TurtleTuesday this week. It's washback season at Gumbo Limbo and weak, tiny turtles are washing up…

Posted by Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Inc. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

“This is a sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic free.”

The center says it is currently ‘washback season’ which is when tiny turtles begin to wash up along the coastline. The nature center reports 100% of washback turtles found with plastic in their intestines had died.

