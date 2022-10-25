NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Tulane University baseball team announced its full 55-game schedule for the 2023 campaign today.

The Green Wave’s 115th season features 31 games against non-conference opponents, 24 matchups against American Athletic Conference foes, and five contests with teams from the state of Louisiana.

“We are very excited about the release of this extremely competitive and challenging schedule,” first-year head coach Jay Uhlman said. “Not only will we be diversifying the geography of where we play, we will play seven programs that played in a regional last year. We were mindful of balancing our home schedule with a complementary amount of road games. In addition to our quality weekend series’, our fans should be excited for our midweek opponents, which feature some of the best programs in our region. These competitive environments should not only prepare us for a challenging AAC slate but should put us in a position to be considered for a postseason bid.”

Tulane’s baseball slate is also highlighted by 11 games against teams who earned a spot in the NCAA Championship. Among those, the Green Wave plays four of them at Super Regional-hosting sites.



Tulane opens the 2023 campaign at UC Irvine for a three-game series that runs from February 17-19. Before leaving the West Coast, the Olive and Blue will stop by Cal State Fullerton for the first mid-week match-up of the season on Tuesday, February 21.

Following its season-opening series, the Green Wave will return home for five straight games, as it hosts St. John’s for a weekend series (February 24-26) and the pairing of South Alabama (February 28) and the University of New Orleans (March 1) for the mid-week double.



The Green Wave takes its talents back west, participating in the Dodgertown Classic (March 3-5) alongside UCLA, USC, and Sacramento State.



Tulane will then play the next eight in Uptown, starting with two mid-week games against Campbell (March 7-8), followed by back-to-back weekend series with Penn (March 10-12) and Columbia (March 17-19).



The Green Wave will cross the Pacific to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on their own turf on March 24-26. A pit stop will be made in the journey from NOLA to Hawaii in Seattle, as Tulane will take on the Huskies from the University of Washington (March 22).



On March 29, Tulane will play the second of three games in the Pelican Cup with UNO, and the final one at home. The closer will take place on the Lakefront on April 18.

Tulane opens its conference slate on March 30 at home, hosting Memphis for the first of eight conference series. The Green Wave’s conference slate also features home matchups with Wichita State (April 14-16), UCF (May 5-7) and Houston (May 12-14).



Tulane’s road AAC matchups include USF (April 6-8), Cincinnati (April 21-23), ECU (April 28-30) and Memphis (May 18-20) to close out the regular season.

The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship returns to Bay Care Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida in action that will be held from May 23-28. The winner of the conference tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.



The top 16 teams chosen by the NCAA tournament committee will be selected as regional hosts June 2-5 in a double-elimination format. The highest remaining seeds will then host a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series June 9-12 at eight team-host sites.



The Men’s College World Series will be held June 15-26 at T.D. Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.



