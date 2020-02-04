Tuesday is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

(CNN Newsource) — When your mail carrier shows up Tuesday, make sure to pop your head out and thank them. It’s National Thank a Mail Carrier Day!

Our mail carriers work 6 days a week, 52 weeks a year to get our mail to us.

In honor of the day, here are a few fun facts for you:

  • The first organized mail service in America was established in 1775.
  • Benjamin Franklin was the first postmaster general.
  • Stamps were invented in 1847.
  • Zip codes have been around since 1963.

