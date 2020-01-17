TSA apologizes after agent says ‘giddy-up’ while pulling on a Native American woman’s braids

(CNN) — Going through airport security can be a hassle, but you expect it. For one woman in Minneapolis though, it’s what a TSA agent did with her hair that was completely unexpected.

“My hair was behind my head, she just kind of like whipped my hair like reins and was like, ‘giddy-up’ and laughing and I was immediately like, ‘No that’s not OK,’” Tara Houska said.

It didn’t stop there. Houska, who is Native American, says the agent told her she needed to check her braids for security reasons. All of this happened as she was returning from a climate protest in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning.

The agent eventually apologized and the TSA director in Minnesota also reached out to apologize. The TSA even told her they may invite her to speak with agents.

