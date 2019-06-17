Trump supporters line up 40 hours before Orlando rally

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at Aaron Bessant Amphitheater, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Panama City Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of supporters were seen camping out in front of the Amway Center Monday morning, about 40 hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Orlando, according to reports.

The president will be in town to officially announce his re-election bid. The rally begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but eight people were in line in the early hours Monday, WKMG reported.

“There’s going to be a bunch of people, and it’s going to be pretty intense,” said Gary Beck, who was first in line. “The electricity is going to be high. It’s time for America to get back on its feet and be made better than it’s ever been before.”

Trump tweeted last week that the rally “looks to be the hottest of them all,” with more than 100,000 ticket requests for the 20,000-seat stadium.

“We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody,” Trump tweeted.

The president will be joined in Orlando by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence.

The big event will include an all-day “45 Fest” with food, live music and screens for people to view the rally, according to the campaign.