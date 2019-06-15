Trump: Despite greatest presidential harassment of all time, campaign ‘doing great in the polls’

WASHINTON (WCMH) – President Donald Trump will announce his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday and already, he says his campaign doing great in the polls.

“Despite the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our Country, we are doing great in the Polls, even better than in 2016, and will be packed at the Tuesday Announcement Rally in Orlando, Florida. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!,” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Trump will hold a rally June 18 and is expected to be joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Pence’s wife, Karen.

The kickoff event is symbolic, coming a week before the first Democratic presidential debates.

Trump formalized his reelection effort hours after he was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, held his first rally in Florida four weeks later and has already raised more than $130 million for his 2020 effort.