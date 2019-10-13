Truck crashes into roof of home

Beloit, Wis (CBS) –One person was injured after a truck crashed through the roof of a garage on a condo.

The Town of Beloit Fire and Police departments were called to a condo in the 2900 block of Park Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

An off-duty Deputy Fire Chief arrived on scene first and saw the pick-up truck sticking up through the roof of the garage.

Occupants of the condo were home at the time but were uninjured.

Police and fire crews were on scene for over two hours while the truck was removed from the house.

The garage of the condo was extensively damaged but a cost estimate is unknown at this time.

One person was taken to a local hospital as a result of this accident.

The investigation remains ongoing.