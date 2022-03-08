(ABC4) – Trying to access Spotify, but can’t?

If you’re having trouble accessing these services, you’re not alone.

Many users are reporting major issues with the music streaming service along with other sites including Wikipedia, Discord, Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Destiny and more.

According to Downdetector, a spike in outage reports hit the web around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Spotify has acknowledged the outage on Twitter saying:

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports.”

A cause for the outage is not yet known at this time.

Where Spotify users reported outages on Tuesday March 8, 2022. (Courtesy of Downdetector)

This is a developing story, ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.