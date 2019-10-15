Trial for suspect in fatal bus stop crash set to begin

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The trial for a woman accused of hitting and killing three children and badly injuring a fourth at a bus stop last year is set to begin Tuesday.

Jury selection for Alyssa Shepherd’s trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in Fulton County.

It comes nearly one year after Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their sister Alivia Stahl were hit and killed as they crossed the road to get on their school bus.

On the morning of October 30th, 2018, police said Shepherd went around a school bus that was stopped with its lights flashing and stop arm extended on a state highway in Rochester.

As she came around the bus, her pickup truck slammed into 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason, their 9-year-old sister Alivia, and one other child who was badly hurt.

Police arrested Shepherd later that day and booked her into the Fulton County Jail.

Since the incident, the school district has relocated the bus stop to a safer location.

State lawmakers have also passed a law that enforces stricter punishments for drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus. They even named it MAX Strong in honor of Mason, Alivia, and Xzavier.

Shepherd now faces three felony counts of reckless homicide, one count of criminal recklessness resulting in serious bodily injury, and a misdemeanor charge for passing a school bus when the stop arm was extended resulting in injury.

It’s not clear how long the trial will last. WANE 15 will continue to provide updates as new developments happen.

