(The Hill) – Trevor Noah announced he is departing “The Daily Show” after seven years hosting the late-night television program.

Noah appeared to make the announcement during a studio recording of his show, which airs four nights a week on Comedy Central.

“I just found myself filled with gratitude for the journey,” Noah said.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” he continued. “It’s something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through: the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of — the more pandemic — and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up.”

The news was first reported by Decider and later confirmed by Variety.

“I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah said. “I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss just being everywhere.”

Noah indicated he wasn’t leaving the show immediately but did not provide a specific timeline for his departure.

The Hill has reached out to a Paramount spokesperson for comment.

The comedian’s national profile rose after he took over the late-night program from host Jon Stewart in 2015. Noah had begun contributing to the show a few months prior.

Since joining The Daily Show, Noah hosted the Grammy Awards twice.



He frequently draws on national politics and current news for his show’s content, also serving as the headline entertainer at this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner.