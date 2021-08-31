Travel fail: TSA shares video of raw chicken on airport baggage carousel

A shipment of loose raw chicken was recently seen circling the baggage carousel at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, the TSA revealed on social media. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Airline passengers are currently being urged to help stem the spread of coronavirus, but they should always refrain from causing any preventable salmonella outbreaks, too.

A shipment of loose raw chicken was recently seen circling the baggage carousel at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, the TSA revealed on social media. A representative for the agency believes the chicken was originally shipped inside a cooler, but had somehow fallen out of its container due to improper packaging.

“Somewhere between baggage and the carousel [the chicken] became free range,” the TSA joked on Instagram.

Social-media users were largely grossed-out by the footage, which showed other passengers’ luggage co-mingling with the semi-frozen block of chicken parts.

“There is not enough Lysol and Clorox to clean up after this,” wrote one user, who punctuated her comment with a vomiting emoji.

In its Instagram post, the TSA also warned travelers that raw meat, in checked or carry-on baggage, must be properly packed in ice or dry ice — and always secured.

“Meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags,” according to the TSA’s official instructions for transporting fresh meat and seafood. The meat may be packed in dry ice, ice or ice packs, the TSA says — but if ice or ice packs are used, they must be completely frozen at the time of screening.

“If the ice or ice packs are partially melted and have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they will not be permitted,” read the TSA guidelines.

The TSA’s website notes, however, that on-duty TSA officers are responsible for any “final decisions” on the acceptability of the packaging.