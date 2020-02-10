Toxic toads can kill your pet in minutes— here’s how to stop them

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A poisonous toad from Central and South America has been appearing in record numbers across Florida this year and wildlife officials want you to kill them before they kill your pet.
The Bufo toad, also known as the cane or marine toad, first invaded Florida in the 1930s to manage pests in sugar cane fields, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
In recent years, its been spotted more frequently in Florida, with the FWC reporting more than 600 confirmed cane toad sightings this year alone. There were 48 credible cane toad sightings in Tampa Bay, according to The University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health’s online map.
According to the FWC, Bufo toads are toxic to most pets that bite or eat them. The toads have enlarged glands behind their eyes that secrete a milky-white toxin (bufotoxin) as defense against predators.
Without proper treatment, pets that lick or bite a Bufo toad can die in as little as 15 minutes.
How to know if it’s a toxic toad
Cane toads are described as reddish-brown to grayish-brown with a light-yellow or beige belly. They’re not to be mistaken with the native southern toad, which looks relatively similar. If the toad is more than 4 inches long, it’s a toxic toad.
The toads are commonly found in yards, around buildings or near canals and ponds.
How to tell if your pet came in contact with a toxic toad
Symptoms of Bufo toad poisoning may include drooling, loss of coordination, seizures, frantic or disoriented behavior, red gums, heavy panting and dilated eyes.
Humans who handle the toads may experience skin and eye irritation.
What to do if your pet was poisoned
If your pet comes in contact with a Bufo toad, you should follow these steps immediately:
- Wash the toxins out of their mouth with a hose. Spray for 10 minutes without getting water directly down the throat.
- Wipe gums and tongue with towel to remove toxins
- Visit a veterinarian immediately
How you should kill them
- While wearing latex or rubber gloves, apply a small dab of a 20 percent benzocaine gel, such as Orajel on the toad’s body.
- Put the toad in a plastic bag, then freeze it for 48 hours before disposing of it
- The FWC encourages landowners to kill cane toads on their property whenever possible. The toads are not protected in Florida but hunters must abide by the state’s anti-cruelty law.
- You can also hire a trapper to catch them.
What you should do to keep them off your property
- Cut your grass regularly and keep it short.
- Fill in any holes around structures where the toads may burrow
- Trim the underside of shrubs and clear away all brush piles and debris
- Store pet food inside and be sure to clean up food left outside
- Remove clutter
