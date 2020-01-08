Toddler missing after mother found dead in New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are searching for a boy and his father after his mother was found dead in a Roswell, New Mexico home.

Authorities say the boy is believed to be with his 32-year-old father Jorge Rico-Ruvira and possibly headed to Mexico.

Authorities say the death of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez Tuesday was ruled a homicide.

New Mexico State Police officers say the boy is missing and believed to be in danger. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico.

Authorities say the pair are believed to be traveling in a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise New Mexico license plate MNF231.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Roswell Police Department or call 911.

