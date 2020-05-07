Toddler found stabbed to death in Michigan, mother in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN/WFLA) – Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found stabbed inside of a Michigan home on Wednesday, WXYZ reports.

Authorities said the child’s mother was reported missing before the child was found. She has since been located and was taken into custody.

Police did not say if they found the weapon.

WXYZ reporter Rudy Harper identified the boy as Zion.

“We were scheduled to speak with relatives, but they’re just too overwhelmed with grief,” Harper said.

Details are scarce, and an investigation is ongoing.

