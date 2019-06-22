Toddler accidentally shoots himself in the head

KATY, Texas (CNN) — The condition of a Texas boy is unknown after the child accidentally shot himself in the head.

It happened Friday near Houston. Police think the 3-year-old woke up after going to bed and found the gun in another room. It was reportedly on top of a tall dresser.

The child’s father was downstairs at the time with another child and responded quickly. A resident says her son also stopped to help.

“He immediately found the child and grabbed the child. Matter of fact, was was panicking of course, and trying to find his cell phone and then actually ran outside with the child and then got some help from a passerby who ended up calling 911,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are investigating what happened and reminding everyone who owns firearms to keep them locked up.