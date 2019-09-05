Today is National Cheese Pizza Day!

(CNN) — Now here’s a day we can all get down with… it’s National Cheese Pizza Day!

This special day is celebrated every Sept 5, and all you have to do to celebrate is eat cheese pizza!

Who doesn’t appreciate a gooey delicious slice with just cheese?

At least for today, leave the toppings aside and either make or order a cheese pie for lunch or dinner.

You can even score some restaurant discounts. Papa John’s, Marco’s Pizza, and Giordano’s, to name a few, all have special deals in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day.

