Tobacco sales to be banned in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNN) — It’s lights out on tobacco products in Beverly Hills.

The city council there voted in favor of banning tobacco sales Tuesday. The law goes into effect on New Year’s Day 2021.

Some retailers in the area were against the idea, saying it could hurt businesses. But officials didn’t bend.

“We pride ourselves on being a healthy city and I feel so proud that we are really about to prove that we are taking steps to be among the healthiest city in the world,” said Lili Bosse, Beverly Hills City Council.

There will be a few exceptions to the ordinance. Already-existing cigar lounges can still operate, and hotels will be able to sell cigarettes and other items to its guests.