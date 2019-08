Peter Fonda arrives at the amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TMZ reports Hollywood icon Peter Fonda has died. A representative for Peter confirmed to TMZ he passed away Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports the official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Peter was 79 years old.