Time is almost up to ship your holiday packages, deadlines start this week

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A U.S. postal worker delivers packages, boxes and letters Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, along her route in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, just three days before Christmas. Some Christmas gift-givers discovered their presents didn’t arrive in time for the holiday despite ordering weeks ahead. The U.S. Postal Service says it faces “unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking to send your holiday gifts by USPS ground service you’ve missed the boat, but it’s not too late to get your gifts there in time for Christmas Day. These are the last-minute shipping vendor deadlines to get your presents under the tree in time.

If you’re sending mail through the United States Postal Service inside the U.S. you can still pay a little more to get it there by the big day.

Domestic Mail ClassDate (Excluding Alaska, Hawaii)
First-Class Mail ServiceDec. 17
Priority Mail ServiceDec. 18
Priority Mail Express ServiceDec. 23

International packages sent through the USPS should be sent by:

DestinationGlobal Express Guaranteed
AfricaDec. 20
Asia/Pacific RimDec. 20
Australia/New ZealandDec. 20
CanadaDec. 22
CaribbeanDec. 21
Central and South AmericaDec. 20
EuropeDec. 21
MexicoDec. 22
Middle EastDec. 20

You can use the Find USPS Locations tool to see the addresses and hours for each location in your area.

FedEx deadlines for a Christmas delivery start on Tuesday. The quickest, and most expensive, option is available until Christmas Eve but the sooner you send your presents the more likely they are to arrive on time.

Mail ClassDate
FedEx Same DayDec. 24
FedEx One-Day FreightDec. 23
FO, PO, SO, Extra HoursDec. 23
Two-DayDec. 22
FedEx Express SaverDec. 21
FedEx Two-Day FreightDec. 22
FedEx Three-Day FreightDec. 21

Find FedEx Locations will show you the addresses and hours of places you can ship nearby.

UPS deadlines also begin Tuesday for their Three-Day Select service. The last day possible to ship through UPS for Christmas day delivery is Thursday.

Mail ClassDate
UPS Three-Day SelectDec. 21
UPS Second-Day AirDec. 22
UPS Next-Day AirDec. 23

UPS online offers a Time and Cost Calculator and Find Locations tool to locate dropoff spots near you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories