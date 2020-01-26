Three years later, Trump travel ban heads back to court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s travel ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries is headed back to a federal appeals court, three years after it was first imposed. On Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond is scheduled to hear arguments in three lawsuits filed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents whose relatives have been unable to enter the U.S. because of the ban. The appeals court is being asked to decide whether a federal judge in Maryland made a mistake when he refused to dismiss the lawsuits, despite a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the ban has a “legitimate grounding in national security concerns.”

