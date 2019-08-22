Three inmates indicted for stabbing death of child porn convict at Michigan prison

MILAN, Mich. (AP) – Three inmates at a federal detention center in Michigan have been indicted in the fatal stabbing of a fellow inmate convicted of leading a child pornography ring.

39-year-old Alex Castro, 38-year-old Jason Kechego and 39-year-old Adam Wright were charged, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.

The three have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy and assault with intent to murder. Wright also was charged with assaulting and resisting a law enforcement officer.

The charges come from a January attack at the Milan detention center that killed 40-year-old Christian Maire of New York.

Maire had been sentenced in December to 40 years in prison for exploiting children. He pleaded guilty to coercing girls to engage in sexual activity on a website.

The center is about 50 miles southwest of Detroit.