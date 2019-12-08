This week’s full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.

National

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday Feb. 9, 2009 file photo, a faint shadow from the Earth is cast over part of the Moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse, seen from Manila, Philippines. Early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, a partial eclipse and Comet 45P will share the sky. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The next full moon occurs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m.

This mean’s December’s full moon, called the Cold Moon, will be at its peak on 12/12 at 12:12.

Twelve has significance when it comes to our relative understanding of space and time. There are 12 months in a year, and our days are split in two groups of 12 hours.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories