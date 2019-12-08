This week’s full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.

FILE – In this Monday Feb. 9, 2009 file photo, a faint shadow from the Earth is cast over part of the Moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse, seen from Manila, Philippines. Early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, a partial eclipse and Comet 45P will share the sky. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The next full moon occurs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m.

This mean’s December’s full moon, called the Cold Moon, will be at its peak on 12/12 at 12:12.

Twelve has significance when it comes to our relative understanding of space and time. There are 12 months in a year, and our days are split in two groups of 12 hours.

