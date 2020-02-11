This San Francisco parking spot costs more than some homes

SAN FRANCISCO (WKRG) — We know big cities have outrageous real estate prices, but those eye-popping prices aren’t limited to just homes.
A California realtor is listing a parking space — yes, a parking space — for $100,000.
The listing says the current tenant is renting the space for $300 a month.
Just in case casual browsers aren’t paying attention, a disclaimer reads, “To be clear: This is for a PARKING SPACE ONLY.”
Compare this to the median home value in Mobile, which Zillow says is around $125k.
