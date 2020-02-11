This San Francisco parking spot costs more than some homes

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Compass Real Estate

SAN FRANCISCO (WKRG) — We know big cities have outrageous real estate prices, but those eye-popping prices aren’t limited to just homes.

A California realtor is listing a parking space — yes, a parking space — for $100,000.

The listing says the current tenant is renting the space for $300 a month.

Just in case casual browsers aren’t paying attention, a disclaimer reads, “To be clear: This is for a PARKING SPACE ONLY.”

Compare this to the median home value in Mobile, which Zillow says is around $125k.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories