This San Francisco parking spot costs more than some homes

SAN FRANCISCO (WKRG) — We know big cities have outrageous real estate prices, but those eye-popping prices aren’t limited to just homes.

A California realtor is listing a parking space — yes, a parking space — for $100,000.

The listing says the current tenant is renting the space for $300 a month.

Just in case casual browsers aren’t paying attention, a disclaimer reads, “To be clear: This is for a PARKING SPACE ONLY.”

Compare this to the median home value in Mobile, which Zillow says is around $125k.

