These are the least popular Thanksgiving foods, according to survey

(CNN) — A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
First off, the online Harris poll of more than 2,000 adults found 68 percent of Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food, yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.
Here’s the breakdown:
- 29 percent of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.
- 24 percent do the same for green bean casserole.
- 22 percent eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don’t like it.
- 21 percent eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it.
- And 19 percent don’t even like turkey, but eat it anyway.
Speaking of canned cranberry sauce, the poll also found nearly half of Americans say it is “disgusting.”
