Barbecue is one of America’s favorite cuisines. But it’s also the one we like to most like to argue about. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Make no bones about it: Barbecue is one of America’s favorite cuisines.

Barbecue, however, is also the subject of some of the most heated debates among foodies. What qualifies as “barbecue” in one region of the country might not pass in another, seeing as some folks might prefer baby-back ribs over St. Louis-style, or the flavors of mesquite over hickory. And don’t even get started on the sauces.

The best barbecue, therefore, is truly in the taste buds of the beholder.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps easier to set aside any preconceived notions and enjoy some regional styles of barbecue — even if it’s not exactly one’s preferred style.

To help determine where some of the most finger-lickin’ examples can be found, the analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the platform’s top-rated barbecue joints in every state, based on the recommendations from its user community. It should be noted, though, that Yelp’s findings are also based on the “total volume” of reviews for each barbecue spot, which means that newer restaurants might be underrepresented.

Ready to pig out? (Or argue over who makes the best burnt ends?) The top-rated barbecue restaurants in each state — as determined by Yelp’s community of reviewers — are listed below.

Alabama – Saw’s Soul Kitchen, in Birmingham

Alaska – Big Daddy’s BarB-Q, in Fairbanks

Arizona – Little Miss BBQ-University, in Phoenix

Arkansas – Nick’s Bar-B-Q & Catfish, in Carlisle

California – Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque, in Murrieta

Colorado – Yazoo BBQ Company, in Denver

Connecticut – Smokin’ With Chris, in Southington

Delaware – Russell’s Quality Food, in Wilmington

Washington, D.C. – Federalist Pig

Florida – Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbakoa, in Orlando

Georgia – Southern Soul Barbeque, in St. Simons Island

Hawaii – Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse Barbecue, in Kihei

Idaho – BBQ4LIFE, in Boise

Illinois – Smoque BBQ, in Chicago

Indiana – Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, in Westfield

Iowa, Boxer BBQ, in Council Bluffs

Kansas – Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, in Kansas City

Kentucky – Feast BBQ, in Louisville

Louisiana – The Joint, in New Orleans

Maine – Riverfront Barbeque & Grille, in Augusta

Maryland – Lefty’s Barbecue, in Waldorf

Massachusetts – B.T.’s Smokehouse, in Sturbridge

Michigan – Red Rock Downtown Barbecue, in Ypsilanti

Minnesota – Animales Barbeque, in Minneapolis

Mississippi – Memphis Barbecue, in Horn Lake

Missouri – Bogart’s Smokehouse, in St. Louis

Montana – Riverhouse BBQ & Events, in Big Sky

Nebraska – Phat Jacks, in Lincoln

Nevada – Carolina Kitchen & Barbeque, in Sparks

New Hampshire – Smokeshow Barbeque, in Concord

New Jersey – Henri’s Hotts Barbeque, in Hammonton

New Mexico – Mr Powdrell’s Barbeque, in Albuquerque

New York – Biscuits & Barbeque, in Minneola

North Carolina – Big Mikes BBQ, in Cary

North Dakota Jay’s Smokin’ BBQ, in Fargo

Ohio – Midwest Best Bbq & Creamery, in Loveland

Oklahoma – Iron Star Urban Barbeque, in Oklahoma City

Oregon – Matt’s BBQ, in Portland

Pennsylvania – Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse, in Philadelphia

Rhode Island – Flatts Smokehouse, in South Kingstown

South Carolina – Lewis Barbecue, in Charleston

South Dakota – Big Tom’s Diner, in Pierre

Tennessee – The Bar-B-Q Shop, in Memphis

Texas – la Barbecue, in Austin

Utah – The Smoking Apple, in Lindon

Vermont – Bluebird Barbecue, in Burlington

Virginia – Q Barbeque, in Glen Allen

Washington – Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse, in Olympia

West Virginia – Dem 2 Brothers And A Grill, in Charleston

Wisconsin – Smoke Shack, in Milwaukee

Wyoming – Fat Racks BBQ, in Cody

More information on each restaurant can be found at Yelp’s website.