The time changes on Sunday, but your mood might be changing too

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many people are looking forward to an extra hour of sleep with the time change Sunday morning as daylight saving comes to an end. However, others may begin to feel the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), also know as seasonal depression, is a type of depression that occurs around the same time every year, usually in late fall, and can go through the end of winter when the days become longer again.

While less common, SAD can also occur in the spring and summer time as well.

According to Help Guide, fall and winter SAD symptoms can include low self-esteem, appetite and weight changes, difficulty concentrating and changes in sleeping pattern.

The National Institute of Mental Health says women are four times more likely to experience SAD symptoms then men. Living far from the equator, family history of depression and young age can also be risk factors.

While the exact causes of SAD are unknown, researchers have found some biological cues. People with SAD may have trouble regulating serotonin, overproducing the hormone melatonin and lack of vitamin D.

Mayo Clinic says treatment for SAD can include anything from light therapy to meditation to taking vitamin D supplements.

Remember to set your clocks back and take time to understand how the changing of seasons might lead to changes in your mood.

For more information go to The National Institute of Mental Health.

