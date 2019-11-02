The original ‘Hocus Pocus’ cast is coming back for the Disney+ sequel, Sarah Jessica Parker confirms

Everyone’s three favorite witches are returning to put another spell on audiences in the “Hocus Pocus” sequel.

The original 1993 film about a trio of 17th-century witches wreaking havoc in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Parker told the Daily Mail Thursday that she and her two co-stars are returning for the Disney+ sequel.

She teased the trio’s return to Salem, Massachusetts on Instagram.

“Hocus Pocus” was directed by Kenny Ortega and based on a screenplay by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert.

“Workaholics” writer Jen D’Angelo is reportedly writing the sequel.