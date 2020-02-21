The man behind “cut, copy and paste,” Larry Tesler, dies at 74

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — We have Larry Tesler to thank for “Ctrl +C.”

The 74-year-old died Monday, according to his former employer, Xerox, who posted the news on social media.

Tesler created the “cut, copy and paste” and “find and replace” functions.

“Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas,” the post read, in part.

Tesler developed the commands while working as a researcher at Xerox. Later, he was hired by Steve Jobs at Apple, and ended up becoming a chief scientist there – before going on to work at Amazon and Yahoo.