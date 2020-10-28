The Kool-Aid Man is crashing some houses for a “reverse Trick-or-Treat” this Halloween

(WIVB) – Do you want the Kool-Aid man to stop by your house this Halloween?

You can apply here to have the Kool-Aid Man go “reverse trick-or-treating” at your house this Oct. 31.

A few lucky winners will be surprised with a visit from the Kool-Aid Man, and fans in select cities will receive a kit with Kool-Aid pouches and candy and costumes delivered on-demand.

