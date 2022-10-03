The City of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader.

Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing in record crowds and big bucks.

Talladega Superspeedway president, brain Crichton, says the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup series bring fan excitement to the next level.

“So that always ramps up the excitement and it ramps up the racing on the track because if you win here, you move on to the next round,” Crichton said. “And so, the playoffs always bring in, you know, an extra part of excitement to the on-track racing.”

Brandon Womble has come all the way from Arizona. He says this is his first NASCAR event, and it definitely won’t be his last.

“I think it’s pretty hard to compete with the noise, the atmosphere, the accessibility, being able to go into the pits, see everything happen up close,” Womble said. “It’s something you can never experience with any other sport. It’s pretty incredible.”

Lincoln community members say local businesses thrive off Talladega race weekends, often being the reason they stay open.

“Oh, the people around here, the locals love it,” said Brandon Reaves who works locally for Talladega Knights RV Park. “I think there’s obviously financial impact that brings a lot to the city- people going out to eat locally around here and enjoying the city as well as the race.”

Local businesses like Talladega Knights RV Park say this was a true comeback year for Lincoln, especially after previously experiencing low numbers partially due to COVID.