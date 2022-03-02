MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lent has begun for many Christians and the tradition of Ash Wednesday begins the Lenten season. Ash Wednesday is observed by many denominations. They include Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Moravians, Anglicans, Methodists, Nazarenes, and some branches of the Calvinists.

Ash Wednesday falls 46 days before Easter. Christians will draw ashes on their forehead or sprinkled over the head (mostly in non-English speaking countries) from burned palms from last year’s Palm Sunday. The ashes from the burned palms are blessed before being distributed.

When Ashes are placed on the forehead the phrase in many of the Christian churches is “Remember, man, that thou art dust, and to dust thou shalt return,” is said as a reminder of Genesis 3:19.

Within the Catholic Church, the wording is a little different but uses the same passage in the Bible as a reminder, “Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return.” Or more recently the alternative can be said, “Repent and Believe in the Gospel.” as a reminder to Mark 1:15.

The phrase Christians use from Genesis is God’s reminder to man that He created man from the dust of the Earth and because of Adam and Eve eating of the fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil, thus introducing death and sin into the world. Because of this man will return to dust when they die.

The “old formula” for Catholics and Genesis phrase for Christians comes from Pope Gregory I, also known as Pope Gregory the Great (590 – 604).

Lent lasts 40 days, however, this can get confusing on understanding when Lent ends depending on which denomination you talk to. If one goes off the calendar, not including Sundays, Lent lasts from Ash Wednesday until Holy Saturday in several Christian Churches, these include the Moravian Church, Lutheran Church, Anglican, Methodist, and the branches of Calvinist.

In the Roman Catholic Church Lent ends at the start of the Triduum, which are three important days leading up to Easter: Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday. Catholics typically continue their Lenten sacrifices until Easter.

Some Eastern Orthodox Churches do not observe Ash Wednesday, Lent for them begins on Clean Monday. A small amount of Eastern Orthodox Churches observes Ash Wednesday, those who follow the Western Right. Eastern Orthodox Churches lent typically begin 40 days preceding Palm Sunday in which a week later Orthodox Easter is observed. This is a week after the majority of Christians have celebrated Easter, as the Eastern Orthodoxy goes off the Julian Calander, not the Gregorian.

Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting and prayer. In the Catholic Church, Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation as it is a day of fasting. Therefore it cannot be considered a holy day of obligation. The reason comes from the Catechism of the Catholic Church which states: