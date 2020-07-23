‘That is not acceptable,’ AOC responds to Rep. Yoho apology after verbal accost

(CNN) — On the house floor, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed an exchange she had with a Florida Congressman.

A reporter from The Hill says Representative Ted Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez Monday to discuss her position on unemployment and crime.

The Hill reports that Yoho said the Congresswoman was “out of her mind” and while walking away, used profanity.

Yoho denied using the vulgar language and went on to say he’s a husband and father and therefore very aware of the language.

Ocasio-Cortez talked about the incident on Thursday.

“I walked back out and there were reporters in the front of the Capitol. And in front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me a ‘f—ing bitch.’ These are the words that Representative Yoho levied against a Congresswoman. This harm that Mr. Yoho levied, tried to levy against me, was not just an incident directed at me,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “ But when you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did, was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters. In using that language, in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community. And I am here to stand up to say, ‘That is not acceptable.’”

On the house floor, Yoho did apologize to Ocasio-Cortez for what he called the “abrupt manner of the conversation.”

But Ocasio-Cortez said Yoho made “excuses for his behavior” and “having a daughter does not make a man decent.”

