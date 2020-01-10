Texas man who stopped church shooting to receive Governor’s Medal of Courage

AUSTIN, Texas (WKRG) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will present the Governor’s Medal of Courage to West Freeway Church of Christ hero Jack Wilson on Monday, January 13th at the Governor’s Mansion.

The Governor’s Medal of Courage is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another’s life. It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor.

Jack Wilson is the head of the volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. When a gunman opened fire on the congregation on December 29, 2019, Wilson jumped into action and fired a single round at the gunman, killing the gunman and preventing further loss of life.

