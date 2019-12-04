Texas man dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights

National

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: NBC5 via the

RHOME, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man died Saturday after he fell while hanging Christmas lights at a client’s home.

According to KETK‘s sister station NBC5, Felipe Gallegos, 39, and his wife own a business of hanging Christmas lights and washing windows.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Gallegos suffered a skull and chest fracture from the fall.

He leaves behind his wife and one son.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories