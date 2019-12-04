RHOME, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man died Saturday after he fell while hanging Christmas lights at a client’s home.
According to KETK‘s sister station NBC5, Felipe Gallegos, 39, and his wife own a business of hanging Christmas lights and washing windows.
According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Gallegos suffered a skull and chest fracture from the fall.
He leaves behind his wife and one son.
LATEST STORIES:
- Texas man dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
- Cantonment man previously charged with human trafficking back in jail
- EXCLUSIVE: Hear from wife of Fairhope man who died in Medevac Alaska crash
- University of Mobile baseball coach dies of apparent heart attack
- Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Parrish, AL 2-year-old