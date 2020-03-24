Texas’ lieutenant governor says US should get ‘back to work’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/WFLA) — Texas’ lieutenant governor says the U.S. should get back to work in the face of global pandemic and that people over the age of 70 will “take care of ourselves.”

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the comments on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Those of us who are 70 plus, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country,” Patrick said.

Patrick told Carlson he is turning 70 next week.

“No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that America loves for its children and grandchildren?’ And if that is the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick said.

The Centers for Disease Control says people over the age of 65 are at higher risk from the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system.

Patrick went on the program after President Donald Trump sad he wanted the country getting back to business in weeks, not months.

Texas has more than 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least five deaths related to the virus.

