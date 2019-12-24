Texas homeowner kills 3 burglars

(CNN) — Three people are dead after a shootout at a Texas home.

Authorities say this may be the case of a homeowner confronting burglars targeting his home.

Harris County’s sheriff says two people living in a Channelview home were alerted by a commotion Monday.

One of residents apparently grabbed a shotgun.

Police say that man walked out of his bedroom and confronted three people breaking in.

He exchanged gunfire with some of the suspects.

Officials say the three alleged burglars were killed and the homeowner is seriously injured.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery.

No word on his current condition.

Police say a fourth burglar may have run from the scene.

LATEST STORIES