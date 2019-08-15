Tennessee set to execute inmate by electrocution Thursday

This booking photo released by the Tennessee Department of Corrections shows Stephen West. The Tennessee death row inmate is asking Gov. Bill Lee to spare his life, maintaining that he didn’t actually kill a mother or her daughter three decades ago. West’s clemency application says his co-defendant, then-17-year-old Ronnie Martin, stabbed both people to death. His execution is slated for Aug. 15. Martin is serving a life sentence and is eligible for parole in 2030. (Tennessee Department of Corrections via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee inmate who says his accomplice was the one who fatally stabbed a mother and her 15-year-old daughter in 1986 is scheduled to die in the electric chair.

The execution of 56-year-old Stephen West is scheduled for Thursday evening at a Nashville prison.

West was also convicted of raping the teen.

West has denied he’s a killer, saying his then-17-year-old accomplice killed 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines. West was 23 at the time. The juvenile co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

In a court filing, the state has said West was sentenced to die for “brutally stabbing to death” the two victims.

Gov. Bill Lee denied West’s clemency application, which also said West has been taking powerful medication to treat mental illness.

