Tennessee bill would require chemical castration of certain sex offenders upon parole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill filed for introduction in the Tennessee House would require chemical castration for some sex offenders.

HB 1585 by Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) applies to those convicted of a sexual offense involving a child under 13 years of age.

If passed into law, those people would be required to undergo chemical castration treatment as a condition of parole. The person may refuse the treatment, but doing so would constitute a violation of their parole.

The bill requires that the treatment be administered within one month of the parolee’s release from prison. The department of health would administer the treatment and the parolee would be responsible for paying for it.

However, the bill states that “a person may not be denied parole based solely on the person’s inability to pay for the costs associated with the treatment required by this section.”

The proposal would also require that a medical professional inform the parolee of any side effects that may result from the treatment.

If passed, the proposal would take effect on July 1, 2020, and would apply to offenses committed on or after that date.

